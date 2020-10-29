Jacqueline A. (Mossberg) Vance, 89, of Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the wife of the late John Frederick Vance, Jr. (Jack) to whom she was married on March 8, 1952 and who died on July 28, 2018.
Born in Attleboro, MA in 1931, she was a daughter of the late Celia Maude (Swanson) Mossberg and the late Gustave H. Mossberg. Raised and educated in the City of Attleboro, she was a 1949 graduate of Attleboro High School. Naturally athletic, she was a member of the AHS basketball and softball teams. She remained a lifelong resident of her native community except for a brief
period from 1952 – 1954 where she and Jack traveled throughout the eastern United States with the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey.
Mrs. Vance had been employed as a stenographer at L.G. Balfour Company prior to her marriage. She dedicated most of her life to her family and her church, but worked at both Hayward Jewelry Company and as a registrant at Bristol Community College for a time.
She was a member of the Community of Christ Church in Attleboro. She and Jack were both devoted to their church on Orange Street, and spent a great deal of time involved with various church activities. She happily dedicated herself to countless church suppers, fairs, and other church functions.
Her special joy was summering in Onset and spending time on the nearby beaches with her family and friends. After Jack unexpectedly brought home a small boat, they enjoyed countless trips in Onset Bay and the surrounding area. Both Jack and Jackie were avid bowlers, winning many League trophies for the Attleboro Council of Churches team. Those who knew her well were familiar with her love of cardinals and lady slippers. And together with Jack, she would watch every Boston Red Sox and Patriots game.
She was also devoted to her Onset church community, with a special passion for Arts and Crafts. She especially loved teaching crafts to children, and was a founding member of the Onset Creative Arts Association. She enjoyed helping with the classes, annual Christmas and summer craft fairs and the visiting artists. A talented artisan herself, she and Jack worked on many woodworking projects together, with Jack cutting and sanding, and Jackie painting. She loved and tried many other arts and crafts over the years, but her family will especially remember the hand knitted scarves, and the needlepoint, ceramic and quilling projects. She also knit and donated many baby blankets to Sturdy Memorial Hospital over the years.
Jackie was known for her homemade strawberry preserves and pickles, as well as hand-made chocolates. Friends and neighbors would look forward to gifts of jam and white boxes of chocolates tied with bright ribbon. Starting long before the holidays, the freezer would start to fill with chocolates of all flavors so she would have plenty for all.
Her family is thankful to have celebrated her 89 th birthday a few days before her passing, and for the photos from that event. She will be remembered by her family, friends and everyone whose lives she touched as a kind, giving, fun-loving person. Together with her husband, "Jack and Jackie" were a team like no other. Both will be greatly missed, but we take comfort that the joy
and love they brought to so many will live on. ?
She leaves three children: Charlene V. Sullivan and her husband, John D. Sullivan, of Hopedale;
Mark A. Vance of Attleboro and Susan E. Murray of Attleboro; and a very special nephew
Thomas E. Brennan of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; her grandchildren: John M. Vance, Jr., Crystal
Vance, Rachel Vance, Mark Vance, Joshua Vance, Jamie Henneberry and Kelly Murray; several
great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was the mother of the late John Michal Vance, Sr. who died on May 12, 2009. She was the
sister of the late Ethel Brennan, Lillian Mossberg, Frank Mossberg and Henry Robert Mossberg.
She was also pre-deceased by William McIntyre, her daughter Susan's partner.
