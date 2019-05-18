Kenneth Edwin "Kenny Cole" Claflin

Kenneth Edwin Claflin, also known as "Kenny Cole" to his childhood friends, born November 19, 1933 in Boston, MA passed away May 12, 2019 at a healthcare facility in Bangor, ME surrounded by his loving wife and family members. Ken graduated from Attleboro High School before joining the U.S. Navy in 1952, and served on the USS Essex during the Korean War. After retiring from Engelhard Industries where he worked as an electroplater, he kept busy working part time jobs until his wife Jean retired as well. They moved to Millinocket, ME where they stayed active with gardening, exploring the woods of the Katahdin region, and helping others.

Ken was predeceased by his mother Velma Claflin Cole, sister Janice Thompson, brother Gordon "Tommy" Cole, and stepson Richard Bourgeois. He is survived by his wife and best friend Jean Pelchat Claflin and his children and step children; Kathleen Gosselin of Plains, PA, Ken Claflin and his wife Berkley Vallone of Providence, RI, Tim Claflin and his wife Diane of Crossville, TN, Karen Mitchell and her husband Sean of Rockland, MA, Tina Furlong and her husband John of Woodbury, NJ, Debbie Cuddeback and her husband Bill of Attleboro, MA, Joseph Bourgeois of Warwick, RI, Timothy Bourgeois and Zelia Carvahlo of Pawtucket, RI, Ann Marie Rush and her husband David of East Millinocket, ME, and Jeffrey Bourgeois and his wife Stacey of Glocester, RI. Ken was also a loving grandfather to twenty-four children, and great-grandfather to five children.

Out of respect for Ken's wishes, there will be no funeral services. A burial will take place in the future at North Purchase Cemetery in Attleboro Falls, MA. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 18, 2019