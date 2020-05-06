LYNNE A. (RAPOSA) ALLARD, 65
ATTLEBORO - Lynne Ann (Raposa) Allard, 65, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Lifecare Center in Attleboro with her loving family close by. Lynne was born January 2, 1955 in Attleboro to Marilyn J. (Andrews) and the late Edward J. Raposa. She was raised in Attleboro, a 1973 graduate of AHS. She was the widow of Scott R. Allard. Lynne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was the proud and loving mother of Eric (Tara Cavalieri), Alex, Stephen (Sheila Griffin) Allard and also to Terry Mendez. She was the dedicated grandmother of Owen, Teagan, and Taven.
Lynne is also survived by her loving siblings: Tom (Eileen) Raposa, Sue (Dale) Rushlow, Dianne (John) Valade, Mike Raposa, Dave (Diane Precourt) Raposa, and Brian (Tim Shayer) Raposa. Granddaughter of the late Arthur "Babe" and Anne (Duffy) Andrews and the late Joseph and Mary (Botelho) Raposa. She leaves behind a niece, several nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
Lynne was a real estate agent, a school bus driver for Haskell and Bloom bus companies, and spent summers working at Great Woods. She retired from the Attleboro Public School Transportation Dept.
Lynne especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and extended family. During her sons' school years she coached some of their baseball teams and they spent football Sundays together cheering on the NE Patriots. It was a family passion. She loved Halloween, creating amazing costumes and being the life of the party. Lynne also loved long walks on the beach and sitting near the ocean with a good book. She loved crossword puzzles, music and dancing, and special times with friends playing games, watching movies, and shopping. Her infectious laugh and warm smile will be missed by all.
Lynne was a special Mom to all of her sons' friends, and an amazing source of love and strength to everyone around her. She had a heart of gold, always taking everyone under her wing.
The family extends their gracious thanks for the love and care provided to Lynne throughout her illness to the staff at Lifecare Center of Attleboro, Compassionate Care Hospice and especially Joanne DelSole, PA for her many years of personal attention.
There will be a private burial service at Mt. Hope Cemetery in North Attleboro. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Doug Flutie, Jr Foundation for Autism, PO Box 2157, Framingham, MA 01703; New England Autism Speaks, 88 Broad St, Boston, MA 02110; Special Olympics of Massachusetts, 512 Forest St, Marlborough, MA 01752; or The Arc South Norfolk, 789 Clapboardtree St, Westwood, MA 02090.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send the Allard/Raposa family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 6, 2020.