Marianne E. Parker, 92, of North Attleboro, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter "Ace" Bernard Parker Jr. whom she married on June 3, 1951 and who entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2019.
Born on August 27, 1928 in Boston, MA, she was raised and educated in Boston and was a 1951 graduate of Hyde Park High School. Marianne resided in Mattapan until 1957 before moving to California, and then lived in Dedham, MA from 1957 until 1959, Halifax from 1959 until 1961, and Foxboro from 1961 until 1997, before moving to North Attleboro where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law for the past twenty-three years.
She was employed in earlier years at the former Walter Baker Chocolate Company in Boston along with her mother and grandfather. Marianne was a dedicated and devoted homemaker to her children and husband and in the evening also worked as a bank counter. In later years, she became a data entry operator for Metal Bellows in Walpole and worked as a key punch operator for CNC Software. Marianne retired as a data entry operator for New England Tap Corporation in Foxboro.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, particularly to Daytona, FL and Kittery, ME. She and Ace were true NASCAR fanatics. Marianne also enjoyed knitting and crocheting, as well as playing solitaire on her personal computer until she suffered a stroke in 2006. After that, her time was filled with visits from her grandchildren who would bring all their babies over to love their "Nana Nana", as she was affectionately dubbed by her first great-grandchild.
Marianne leaves her daughter: Katherine A. Parker Bartucca and her husband, Michael Bartucca Sr., with whom she made her home in North Attleboro; her son: Daniel C. Parker of North Attleboro; her grandchildren: Michelle Bartucca (Kevin), Michael Bartucca, Jr. (Andrea), Katelyn Babb (Brian), Timothy Bartucca (Danielle) all of whom she shared her home with over the years; five additional grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; her siblings: Joan "Peggy" Buckman of South Boston; Jack Barry and his wife, Grace, of North Weymouth; Nelson Barry of South Weymouth; a brother-in-law: Robert E. Parker, husband of the late Eileen Parker, of Attleboro; a sister-in-law: Judy Barry of Hull; and several nieces and nephews; her extended family; and many dear friends.
She was the mother of the late Walter B. Parker III; the paternal grandmother of the late Jeffrey Daniel Parker; and the paternal great-grandmother of the late Kailey Parker. Marianne was predeceased by her brother, David Barry, and by her brother-in-law, David Buckman.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of facemasks, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at 1:15 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at which time Marianne will be laid to rest next to her husband.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to: The Mark E. Vandette Charitable Fund, P.O. Box 2611, Attleboro Falls, MA 02763.
Marianne's family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Community VNA of Attleboro, especially Cheryl Ringler, RN and Nancy Vittorini for their genuine compassion.
