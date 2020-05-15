Robert L. Morrison age 83, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Monday, April 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Margaret (Pembroke) Morrison. Robert was born on June 16, 1936 in New Victoria, Nova Scotia. He was the son of the late William and Hazel Morrison. Robert became a U.S. Citizen and joined the Army in 1958 and was active for 4 years. Robert worked as a carpenter and later was plant engineer at Foxboro Hospital and at Brockton Multi-Service Center. Robert proudly served in the Army Reserve for over 30 years with Unit 2076 Medical at Fort Devens. Robert was a proficient carpenter and auto mechanic, who enjoyed restoring cars, stone masonry, and attending Irish dances. He is survived by his children, Frances and William of Mansfield, Robert and his wife Kathy and their children Luke and Hannah of Douglas, Patrick and his wife Karen of Wrentham, and the late James. Brother of David and Arleen of Nova Scotia, and the late Hughie, Billy, Frances, Doreen, and Kaye. Due to the Federal and State Emergency concerning Covid-19, a private service and memorial will be held at a late date.

