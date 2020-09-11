1/
Anna Kolb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Anna Bernice Kolb, Born into Eternal Life on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at age 93.

Survived by dear sister, Eunice Martin; and loving mother, of Kathryn Sauer (Jos.), Peter Kolb (Mary), and Denise Kolb.

Proud Grandmother to Joel Guinane (Christy), Michael Guinane, Mary Sauer (Sarah), Paul Kolb, and Stacy Kolb. Further survived by four great Grandchildren, family, and friends.

Celebration of her life was held at Fox Point Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Her burial service will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois, on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11a.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Kolb Endowment Fund administered by the LCMS Foundation, Kirkwood, Missouri.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved