ALTON — Anna Bernice Kolb, Born into Eternal Life on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at age 93.

Survived by dear sister, Eunice Martin; and loving mother, of Kathryn Sauer (Jos.), Peter Kolb (Mary), and Denise Kolb.

Proud Grandmother to Joel Guinane (Christy), Michael Guinane, Mary Sauer (Sarah), Paul Kolb, and Stacy Kolb. Further survived by four great Grandchildren, family, and friends.

Celebration of her life was held at Fox Point Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Her burial service will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois, on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11a.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Kolb Endowment Fund administered by the LCMS Foundation, Kirkwood, Missouri.