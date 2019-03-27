AUSTIN PIERSON

ALTON — Austin L. Pierson, 22, died 7:48 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Alton Illinois.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri on Sept. 17, 1996, he was the son of Tanya Young McGee of Alton and Allen Pierson of Alton.

He had been working as a window installer.

In addition to his parents, surviving are step-father, Jermaine McGee; step-mother, Elizabeth Pierson; maternal grandma, Mary Petras, paternal grandfather, Allen E. Pierson; fiance', Crystal Lawson; brothers, Darian Pierson, Isaac Pierson both of Alton; sisters, Allieanna Pierson, Taylor Pierson and Avery Pierson all of Alton; step-brother, Kyle Gutierrez of Alton; step-sister, Kayla Gutierrez of Alton; aunt, Rhonda Young; nephews, Tayvieon, Tavon and Devyn; niece, Aliyah; and several cousins, aunts, uncles and step-grandparents.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at Abundant Life Christian Center in Wood River, Illinois where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30. Pastor Sam Henning will officiate.

Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made in care of Tanya McGee for expenses.