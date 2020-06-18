WOOD RIVER—Barbara C. Meyer, 95, having received the Apostolic Pardon on Tuesday, June 9, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Health Care in Alton, Illinois.

Born Sept. 21, 1924 in Wood River, Illinois, she was a daughter of Ignazio and Mary Grace (Canzoneri) Militello.

She married Alfred W. Meyer Oct. 22, 1944 in Wood River. He preceded her in death Jan. 2, 1998.

Barbara worked as a sales clerk for area drug stores. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary Ann (Brian) Westrich of Arnold, Missouri; two sons, Michael J. (Kelly) Meyer of Maryville, Illinois, and Kenneth F. Meyer of St. Louis, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Meyer of Godfrey, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Heather Meyer, Elizabeth (Warren) Moore, Christopher (Mary Kate) Westrich Missy (Jason) Moellering, Stephanie (Terry) Parnell, Bradley (Emily) Meyer, Alex and Jacob Blandina; and seven great-grandchildren with an eighth on the way.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert D. "Bob" Meyer; and five siblings, Leo Militello, Sr., Gertrude Militello, Lily Haley, Sam Militello, and Joe Militello.

Visitation will be at Holy Angels Catholic Church on Monday, June 22 from 9 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m., with Father Donald Wolford officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Parish.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.