Baylee Pruitt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Baylee Pruitt.
Service Information
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL
62052
(618)-498-9844
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
Jerseyville, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JERSEYVILLE — Baylee Rose Pruitt, 20, died at 6:52 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Interstate 255 and Davis Lane in Madison County.

She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on Sept.14, 1998, the youngest of three daughters born to Larry and Kathy (McGuire) Pruitt.

Baylee was a member of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville and attended St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville where she active on both the basketball and softball teams. She graduated in 2017 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, where she was a member of the soccer team.

Surviving are her parents, Larry and Kathy Pruitt of Jerseyville; two sisters, Ashley Pruitt and Paige Pruitt, both of Jerseyville; three nieces and nephews, Connor, Bentley and Paisley Jo; her grandmothers, Rosalind McGuire of Jerseyville and Patricia Pruitt of Jerseyville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Philip McGuire and Jerry Pruitt; and a very special great-grandmother, Mary Pruitt.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug 21 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools or to the Jersey Community Hospital Foundation.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.