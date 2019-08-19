JERSEYVILLE — Baylee Rose Pruitt, 20, died at 6:52 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Interstate 255 and Davis Lane in Madison County.

She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on Sept.14, 1998, the youngest of three daughters born to Larry and Kathy (McGuire) Pruitt.

Baylee was a member of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville and attended St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville where she active on both the basketball and softball teams. She graduated in 2017 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, where she was a member of the soccer team.

Surviving are her parents, Larry and Kathy Pruitt of Jerseyville; two sisters, Ashley Pruitt and Paige Pruitt, both of Jerseyville; three nieces and nephews, Connor, Bentley and Paisley Jo; her grandmothers, Rosalind McGuire of Jerseyville and Patricia Pruitt of Jerseyville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Philip McGuire and Jerry Pruitt; and a very special great-grandmother, Mary Pruitt.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug 21 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools or to the Jersey Community Hospital Foundation.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.