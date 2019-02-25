BRIAN COX

BRIGHTON — Brian Michael Cox, 46, died unexpectedly at 10:49 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in the emergency room at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton after suffering a massive heart attack.

He was born in Jerseyville on Feb. 21, 1973, and was the son of Ed and Judi (Ringhausen) Poppe of Jerseyville and Michael Cox of Alton.

Brian graduated in 1991 from Jersey Community High School, and earned his Associates Degree from Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.

For the past 12 years, he has been employed with Parallon-St. Louis Specialty Service in Earth City, Missouri, and had risen to the ranks of Collection Manager.

Brian will be best remembered as a truly loving and devoted husband and father, and loyal friend. Once you became a friend, you were his family. Happiness to Brian was found within his family, and he found joy in watching his two children excel in the various talents, as well as watching the St. Louis Cardinals any chance he could.

Brian was talented musician himself, and was a drummer for several area bands throughout the years, where he obtained many treasured friendships.

He married the former Rae Robinson on Sept. 18, 2000 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and although way too short of time, they were blessed with 18 years and two children.

Surviving in addition to his parents, are his wife, Rae Robinson of Brighton; his two children, Madison Elizabeth Cox and Damon Matthew Cox both at home; his brothers and sisters and their spouses, Tracy and Jim Cooley of Virden, Alex and Samantha Poppe and Jamie and Matt Kallal all of Jerseyville; along with several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Merlin "Butch" and Dorothy Robinson of Dow; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Danny Robinson of Petersburg, Steve and Laura Robinson of Wood River, Stacey and Monty Manning of Fieldon, and Scott and Shelly Robinson of Brighton.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Visitation will continue on Thursday from 10 a.m., until time of services at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville. Rev. Brent Meyer will officiate.

He will be laid to rest in the Grimes-Neeley Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to his children in care of Crawford Funeral Home.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.