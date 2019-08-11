BETHALTO — Catherine Lorene Carrow, 88, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at home in Jacksonville, IL. She moved to Jacksonville in 2015 to live close to her sister, Mary.

She was born on December 31, 1930 in Farmington, MO, the daughter of Roy and Fadalias (Greif) Carrow and her family moved to the Alton area in 1935.

Catherine attended St. Patrick Grade School and graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1948 and from DePaul Hospital School of Nursing in 1951.

She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto until she moved to Jacksonville where she became a member of Our Saviour Catholic Church in Jacksonville. She was also a member of the Red Hatter and Polka Pals.

She tried many aspects of nursing in her career. She worked for St. Joseph's Hospital at various times and she spent two years with the Alaska Native Service working in Sitka and Kanakanak. Then she returned to hospital nursing in Lakeland and Sarasota, Florida. After returning to Alton, her career included working in the nursing homes and the office of Dr. Kazys Narcuis in Bethalto for 24 years.

Catherine loved fishing; mountain hiking and she also attempted skiing in Alaska. Her favorite sport was swimming and she loved playing the piano, card games, and board games along with doing crafts. Traveling was a big part of her life and she visited all 50 states and 13 foreign countries.

The love of her life was her family and especially her nieces and nephews. They came for sleepovers and as teenagers they accompanied her on trips. The family gatherings always ended in card games.

Catherine is survived by two brothers, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Roy Joseph (Yvonne) Carrow and Dr. Martin Thomas (Margaret) Carrow; one sister, Mary Ann Twitty; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Carrow; and over 150 nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Dr. James Carrow and his first wife, June; one sister-in-law, Janet Carrow; three nephews, Timothy Carrow, and Jeffrey and Brian Twitty.

Visitation will be from 5 – 8 pm Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto with Fr. Tom Liebler celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to: Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Marquette Catholic High School, or Arms of Love in Alton.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com