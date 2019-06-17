CLAYTON LANDON

BRIGHTON — Clayton Landon, 82, formerly of Brighton, Illinois, passed away on Feb. 26, 2019. He was born Oct. 14, 1936 in Alton, Illinois to the late Clayton and Helen (Pointer) Landon.

He graduated from Southwest Missouri State and was a retired teacher, coach, and stock car driver.

He is survived by two sisters: Sharon (Ralph) Ebbeler and Marilyn (James) Burk. He is also survived by three children: Christina (Jeff) Stamps of Brighton, Mark (Debbie) Landon, Terry (Susan) Landon of Godfrey; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held.