DELOIS HANCOCK

COTTAGE HILLS — DeLois Jean Hancock, 81, passed away 7:35 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center.

Born in Alton, Illinois on April 1, 1937, the daughter of Alice Cora (Sherwood) and Harley Logan Roberts.

DeLois has worked as a switchboard operator for Alton Memorial Hospital and an Administrative Secretary at Wood River Hospital. She then served as the church secretary at the 1st Baptist Church in Wood River, Illinois.

She married Donald Hugh Hancock, Sr. on Oct. 7, 1960 in Alton. He died April 18, 1996.

Surviving are sons, Donald H. Hancock, Jr. and Kevin (Angie) Hancock of Cottage Hills, Illinois; daughter, Kim White of Cottage Hills; 10 grandchildren, Monica Carter, Michael Carter, Dion White, Destiny White, Dustin (Makensy) White, Kevin (Jennifer) Hancock, Nick Hancock, Erin (Brad) Collins, Katelin (Mikey) Lowenstein, Matt (Lauren) Hancock; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Richard "Paul" Roberts of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; and sister, Valerie "Kay" Hancock of Woodburn, Oregon.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1. Pastor Joel Lohr will officiate.

Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Alheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Foundation.