JACKSONVILLE — Diane Lynn Moody, 62, of Jacksonville, Illinois, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinnois. She was born June 19, 1957 in Jerseyville, Illinois, the daughter of Kenneth Fearno and Winifred (Babb) Fearno Epstein. She married Fred Moody on June 28, 1975 in Elsah and he survives. She is also survived by two sons, Doug (Stacy) Moody of Edwardsville, Illinois and Mike (Sarah) Moody of Concord, Missouri; three grandchildren, Emily, Elliana and Caroline Moody; and two sisters, Selma (Mike) Luetkemeyer of Kansas City, Missouri, and Glenda (Bob) Krueger of Jerseyville. Diane had been employed as a Residential Aid at Pathway Services Unlimited for 22 years. She was a member of Westfair Baptist Church in Jacksonville where she served on the Missions Team. She enjoyed reading and had been very active with Operation Christmas Child. She had also volunteered for Rock of Ages Prison Ministry. A private graveside service will be held at Elsah Cemetery in Elsah. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- noon on Saturday, May 23, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Westfair Baptist Church Missions Fund. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 22 to May 23, 2020.