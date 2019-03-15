DORIS MOSSMAN

JERSEYVILLE — Doris Marie Mossman, 89, died at 11:05 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Fieldon, Illinois on May 15, 1929, and was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Drainer) Kanallakan.

In her younger years, she worked at the International Shoe Factory in Jerseyville, and later at Don's Department Store in downtown Jerseyville. She then began working as a cook at West Elementary, Moose Lodge, Sinclair Foods, where she worked until retirement.

She was devoted to her Catholic faith, and was active in the Jerseyville Moose Lodge, where she was a member of the Women of the Moose, holding the position of Senior Regent for a period of time.

She married Richard "Dick" Mossman on June 14, 1950 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fieldon, and together they were the parents of two sons.

Surviving are her two sons and daughters in-law, David and Joyce Mossman and Dennis and Patricia Mossman all of Jerseyville; six grandchildren and their spouses, Becky and Joseph Shipley of Jerseyville, Jenny and Aaron Etcheson of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Ashley and Kenny Ryker of Litchfield, Illinois, Deehan and Jeremy Coffman of Grafton, Illinois, Chris and Marci Mossman of Fieldon, and Keith Mossman of Oxford, Mississippi; 10 Great Grandchildren; and a sister, Marjorie Clinton of Tuscon, Arizona.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Kanallakan, John Kanallakan and Laverne Kanallakan; a sister, Anna Becker; and a sister in infancy, Betty Kanallakan.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Jersey Community Hospital Foundation.

