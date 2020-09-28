1/2
Dorothy Gerdt
GODFREY — Dorothy Marie Gerdt, 91, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at her residence in Meridian Village Senior Living in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

She was born Jan. 15, 1929 in Alton, Illinois, and had been a long-time resident of Godfrey, Illinois.

She was a graduate of Alton High School and an employee of Owens Illinois Glass Company.

All of her adult life she was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. She delivered meals with the Meals On Wheels Program for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred of 70 years; her daughter, Karen Sue Gerdt; parents, Otto and Sophia Lippoldt; and sister, Helen Eales.

She is survived by two daughters, Janice Pautler (Charles) of Belleville, Illinois, and Sharon Marschalek (Doug) of Madison, Wisconsin.

There are five grandchildren, Elizabeth Pautler, Jessica Pautler, Nicole (Tim) Cook, Jim (Courtney) Marschalek, and Dan (Heather) Marschalek. Four great-grandchildren, Piya and Pahkin Marschalek, Sabina Marschalek, and Molly Cook.

Private services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Meals On Wheels Program or the Godfrey Evangelical United Church of Christ in her memory.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
