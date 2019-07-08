Elaine McIntyre (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
Obituary
ELAINE McINTYRE

JERSEYVILLE — Elaine Lucille McIntyre, 85, died at 7:55 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab. Born Nov. 27, 1933 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Eric and Lucille (Ebbler) Brinkman. She married Orville A. McIntyre on Oct. 19, 1963 in Jerseyville, Illinois.

He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2010. Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Julianna and Derek Dempsey of Alton.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Private graveside services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Pastor Darrell Molen will officiate.

In honor of Elaine's love for animals, memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com

Published in The Telegraph from July 8 to July 9, 2019
