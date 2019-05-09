FAYZELLE LANCASTER

ALTON — Fayzelle Lancaster of Alton, Illinois, born on Oct. 12, 1956 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore, Illinois, after battling a lengthy illness.

Fayzelle or "Faye" as we liked to call her was an eclectic individual with a natural artistic ability that will live on in her art as well as in our hearts.

Fayezelle is survived by her three children William Richard. Johnson, Aisha Marie. Johnson, and Monshon Johnson, mother Rebecca L. Webster-Lancaster, her four sisters Sandra L. Reed, Jacqulyn M. Myles, Tracy J. Lancaster, Holly K. Stampley, and host of family members, and friends that are too numerous to name.

Those who knew Faye know she hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive. Contributions may be made in her memory to the National Alliance On Mental Illness.