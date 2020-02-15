GODFREY — Gail E. Wainright (ne'e Bates) passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

She was the only child of Ruth and George E. Bates. She attended Alton High where she was active in high school theatre and Alton Little Theatre productions. During this period of her life she studied piano and rehearsed her talent in years of recitals to become an accomplished pianist.

After high school, Gail was employed as an executive secretary for years prior to marriage.

She married Nathan C. Wainright on May 23, 1953 after his discharge from the Korean War and lived in Alton for a few years before relocating to Kansas City and Columbia Missouri. After a transfer to Chicago, Illinois, the family returned back to the riverbend, settling in Godfrey, Illinois.

Gail and Nathan were life-long members of 12th Street Presbyterian Church until it closed in 2011. Later they joined Main Street United Methodist Church.

Beauty in the home was important to her, and every home had rose gardens whose flowers adorned the house interiors. Her legacy to her family includes her love and appreciation for art, literature, and music, and she fostered those interests in family activities. In later years, her children were treated to impromptu private concerts after school of Debussy, Beethoven, and Chopin.

She participated in and enjoyed volunteer work and was active with the Alton Symphony Orchestra among other interests.

She had compassion and love for animals, supporting various charities, including The American Humane Society and rescues for wild horses and mustangs.

Surviving are her husband Nathan; and her children, Alicia, Robert, and Carla Wainright.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her special aunt, Nora Newton; and her beloved first child Hollis-Anne in 2019.

A private memorial service and burial was held earlier in Feb. 2020, officiated by Pastor Tim Pate.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.