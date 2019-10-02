JERSEYVILLE — Gary Gene Koenig, 72, died at 9:12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Morrison, Missouri on Jan. 17, 1947, one of two children born to Norbert O. and Sleatha (Benson) Koenig.

Gary was a very dedicated and passionate member of the Illinois State Police. He began his career with them at the age of 21 and retired in 1995 after 27 years of loyal service as a Captain with District 22.

He was also a longtime farmer, who enjoyed working the land, whether assisting on the Walsh family farm raising cattte, or his own farm near Delhi in Piasa Township.

It is widely known that if something needed fixed, you called on Gary. Never one to throw anything away, he would always find a way to repair that original microwave or toaster, or anything else that could be salvaged.

He was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and was a member of the former Elk's Lodge in Jerseyville, where he had served as a past Exalted Ruler.

He married the former Barbara Walsh on Jan. 21, 1967 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, Illinois and together they have shared 52 years of a happy marriage and the joys of raising their four children.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Koenig of Jerseyville; four children and their spouses, Michelle Koenig of Jerseyville, Susan Kirchner and Jarrod Kirchner of Jerseyville, Gary Lee and Tammy Koenig of Jerseyville, and Kathy and Blake Hoyt of Jerseyville; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla, Kiley Beth, Christopher, Austin, Cooper, Brody and Josephine; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Vivian, Charlie Mae and Alexander; a sister and brother in-law, Geraldine and Clay English of Farmington, Missouri; and his brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Pat and Jack Eccles of Godfrey, Martin Walsh of Jerseyvllle, Connie English of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Brenda Walsh of Jerseyville, and Debby and David Hunter of Jerseyville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Gabriel Logan Hoyt; his father in-law and mother in-law, Martin and Maurita Walsh; a sister in-law, Gail Walsh; and three brother in-law, Mark Walsh, Terry Walsh and Barry English.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

Burial will take place in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to Angel Tree Ministries in care of the funeral home.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.