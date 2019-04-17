GEORGENE VINCENT

MARYVILLE — Georgene A. Vincent, 65, passed away on April 3, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. in Anderson Hospital in Maryville Illinois.

She was born on Oct. 29, 1953. The daughter of the late Jewell and Lula (Whitlock) Robinson. She worked at Bethalto Care Center as a housekeeper.

Surviving are two brothers Lawrence (Cindy) Robinson of Shiloh, Illinois. and Joseph (Kathy) Robinson of Shipman, Illinois; two sisters Sharon Robinson of Wood River, Illinois. and Patricia (Lane) Griffith of Tanneyvile, Missouri. Additionally, two sisters-in-laws: C. Marie Robinson of Pontoon Beach, Illinois and Rebecca Robinson of Shiloh, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great, great nephews, and her favorite cat Nevaeh. Preceding her in death were Myron Robinson, Edward Robinson, and Lula Ann Robinson.

She was cremated by Elias, Kallah, and Schaaf funeral home and buried in a graveside service surrounded by family and friends at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, Illinois.