BETHALTO — Geraldine "Geri" J. Miller passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2019 at her residence in Troy, Illinois.

Geri, the daughter of Albert and Elizabeth Kinder, was born on July 26, 1925. She married Verle L. Miller on Feb. 22, 1946. He preceded her in death in 1998.

She worked as an assistant pharmacist at the Alton State Hospital.

Geri is survived by a son, Terrance L. Miller and his wife Jan, of Holiday Shores, Illinois; and a daughter Velva J. Miller of Palm Coast, Florida; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Non Kendall; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Miller.

She was preceded by her parents, husband, and two brothers, Harold and Kenny Kinder.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to Heartland Hospice.

Elias Kallal and Schaaf in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.