JERSEYVILLE — John Francis "Jack" Wock, 99, died at 5:15 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at the home of his daughter with his family at his side.

He was born July 2, 1921, on the family farm in Jersey County, Illinois, one of four children born to the late John Francis and Marie (Feyerabend) Wock.

Jack was a lifelong Jersey County farmer, and instilled in his children the values of family, faith, and hard work. He was blessed throughout his life, and in turn, returned his thankfulness with unbridled generosity. His 99 years of life was unmatched and he was able to end his time here on Earth with a final request of a beautiful family bonfire.

He was one of the original founders of the Jersey County Farmers Elevator, and was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Jersey County Farm Bureau, Knight of Columbus 4th Degree, Illinois Angus Association, and was a former member of the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery board.

He married the former Barbara Mae Miller on Oct. 8, 1949 in Pocahontas, Arkansas, and together their lives were blessed with 70 years of marriage before her death on Jan. 16, 2020.

Surviving are seven children and their spouses, Michael and Mary Margaret Wock of Heyworth, Illinois, Robert & Kathy Wock of Jerseyville, Illinois, Sue and Mark Cutright of St. Peters, Missouri, Rose Branham, Paul and Julie Wock, Judy and Jim Nanney, and Steve and Stacey Wock all of Jerseyville, Illinois; a daughter-in-law, Rosemary Wock of Jerseyville; 23 Grandchildren, 37 Great Grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and three brothers and sisters-in-law, John "Jack" and Evelyn Fessler of Godfrey, Illinois, Joseph and Margaret Lamb of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Frank and Janet Lamb of Edwardsville, Illinois.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, David Wock on Aug. 17, 2017; a granddaughter, Gretchen Wock; and three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Maxine "Mickie" and Russell Prill, Mary Helen and Dean Conrad, and Lois Fessler.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

In adhering to the CDC mandates, no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, masks must be worn, and social distancing followed.

Due to COVID, a private family Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 25, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville, and in recognition of his service to his country during World War II with the United States Army, the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 will conduct military graveside rites.

Memorials may be given to either the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools or to the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard.

