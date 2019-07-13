JESSE HAMILTON

BETHALTO — Jesse Henry Hamilton, 86, of Bethalto, Illinois, went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019 at home in the presence of his wife Joan and son Kent.

He was born on June 27, 1933 in Eldorado, Illinois, the son of Marcus "Mick" and Ida (Skelton) Hamilton. He married Joan Crouch on July 11, 1952 in Eldorado, Illinois. She survives.

He was a longtime, very active member of the Bethalto Church of God. He was on the church council and onetime chairman, teacher, and Royal Ranger commander. In1995 he and his wife Joan were named the Church of God National Senior Adult Lay Couple of the Year.

He worked for 34 years at Olin Corporation, mostly in the Brass Mill, as laborer, expeditor and assistant roller, retiring in January 1996. He loved camping, fishing, yard sales and auctions.

He never met a stranger without starting a conversation with them. He made friends easily and loved to talk with people.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Jesse Mark Hamilton of Hazelwood, Missouri, Kent Hamilton of Moro, and Jerome Hamilton (Dana) of Peachtree City, Georgia; sisters Bessie Stout of Bethalto, Shirley Watson (Kenny) of Eldorado, and brother Roy (Barbara) Hamilton of Bethalto; grandchildren Kimberly (Rob) Neathery of Wood River, Andrew (Wilmari) Hamilton of Ooltewah, Tennessee, Amber (Ty) Haywood of Senoia, Georgia, Jessica Hamilton of Dahlonega,Georgia, Samantha Thacker of Peachtree City, Georgia, Emily (Myles) Brown of Newnan, Georgia; 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mick and Ida; sisters Wanda Nichols and Virginia Mills.

Visitation will be at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto on Monday, July 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be at the Bethalto Church of God on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Roselawn Cemetary in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Bethalto Church of God Building Fund. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.