JOHN TOIGO

GODFREY – John Gasper Toigo, age 94, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, at 10:32 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1924 in Springfield, Illinois, one of two children born to the late Angelo and Clara (Bartolomucci) Toigo and grew up in Springfield, graduating with the class of 1942 from Lanphier High School.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Corps, serving stateside during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended Bradley University in Peoria, I\llinois.

He married the former Kathleen Harriet Formea on June 17, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Carlinville, Illinois, and together they have been blessed with 69 years of marriage.

Shortly after their marriage, John began a 37-year career in aviation. He and Kathleen moved to Wichita, Kansas where John was employed with the Boeing Corporation. After a couple of years, John accepted a position with McDonnell-Douglas, and the family returned to the St Louis area. When Boeing later acquired McDonnel-Douglas, John continued working for Boeing until his retirement in 1987.

John lived a life of service, faith and love. Service to his country; devotion to his faith and family; and love for those he came into contact with. He took great pleasure in spending time with others and the company of his family and friends. He had a passion for aviation and all things Italian, being very proud of his Italian heritage.

John is survived by his wife, Kathleen; three children, Michael J. Toigo, Patricia Ann Peppers and Joseph A. Toigo and his spouse, Debra; six grandchildren, Jesse Peppers, Lisa Peppers, Michele (Mingo) Aguilar, Tina Peppers, Joseph Peppers and Katelyn Toigo; three great-grandchildren, Alex, Zoe and Alana Aguilar; three brothers in-law and their spouses, John Formea; Thomas and Juanita Formea; Joseph and Betty Formea; a sister in-law and brother in-law, Marge and Jon Davis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, friends, and caregivers, especially his buddy, Lynn Conrad, and Dee Cunningham, the former director of Weston Terrace Assisted Living, and her lead nursing assistant, Pat Douglas, to whom John was forever grateful for having "saved him" from having to spend his last three years In a nursing home.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother in-law, Eva and James Hiatt; his father and mother in-law, Joseph and Harriet (Beasley) Formea; as well as brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Dorothy Formea; Dorothy and William Pranger; Robert and Alice Formea.

A prayer service will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois, followed by visitation from 5-7:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m.

Visitation will continue at St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville on Tuesday, July 2 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Church.

Burial will immediately follow at the New Calvary Cemetery in Carlinville with full military honors being conducted.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Association of the Miraculous Medal, 1811 W St. Joseph Street, Perryville, Mo 63775-1598; St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund in Carlinville; or to the .