Joseph Lamere
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETHALTO — Joseph "Joe" D. Lamere, 75, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 19, 1945, the son of Albert and Mary (Nelson) Lamere. He married Deborah "Debbie" J. Watts on June 14, 1969 in Alton, Illinois. Joe is a Veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1965 to 1967. He was a building mechanic for Ameritech for 30 years. Joe ran marathons and raced bicycles, both on and off road, for the St. Louis, Missouri, Cycling Club. He enjoyed playing indoor soccer in numerous adult mens' leagues. He built a wood-burning stove which heated his home for many years. Joe read voraciously, everything from Larry McMurtry to Cornell Woolrich. Along with his wife, Debbie; he is survived by his sons, Darren of Rosewood Heighs, Illinois, and Brian of Beaverton, Oregon;a daughter-in-law, Emily, and grandchildren August, Ella, Ulee and Sofia; a brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Cathy Lamere of Alton; a sister Mary Freeman of Dyer, Indiana; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Barb Lamere of Alton; and brother (in more than law) and sister-in-law Anson and Judy Wong. Joe is survived by many nieces and nephews, but especially three special nieces, Melanie Wong Goelz of Oakland, California, Sharon Lamere of Godfrey, Illinois, and Andrea Schaeffer of Franklin, Tennessee; as well as a very special friend and caregiver, Amanda Martin of Alton. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Lamere; and siblings, Albert, Sherman, Ted, Dora and Betty. A private visitation will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial and graveside service will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials can be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church and/or St. Joseph Indian School in Chamberland, South Dakota. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved