BETHALTO — Joseph "Joe" D. Lamere, 75, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 19, 1945, the son of Albert and Mary (Nelson) Lamere. He married Deborah "Debbie" J. Watts on June 14, 1969 in Alton, Illinois. Joe is a Veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1965 to 1967. He was a building mechanic for Ameritech for 30 years. Joe ran marathons and raced bicycles, both on and off road, for the St. Louis, Missouri, Cycling Club. He enjoyed playing indoor soccer in numerous adult mens' leagues. He built a wood-burning stove which heated his home for many years. Joe read voraciously, everything from Larry McMurtry to Cornell Woolrich. Along with his wife, Debbie; he is survived by his sons, Darren of Rosewood Heighs, Illinois, and Brian of Beaverton, Oregon;a daughter-in-law, Emily, and grandchildren August, Ella, Ulee and Sofia; a brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Cathy Lamere of Alton; a sister Mary Freeman of Dyer, Indiana; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Barb Lamere of Alton; and brother (in more than law) and sister-in-law Anson and Judy Wong. Joe is survived by many nieces and nephews, but especially three special nieces, Melanie Wong Goelz of Oakland, California, Sharon Lamere of Godfrey, Illinois, and Andrea Schaeffer of Franklin, Tennessee; as well as a very special friend and caregiver, Amanda Martin of Alton. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Lamere; and siblings, Albert, Sherman, Ted, Dora and Betty. A private visitation will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial and graveside service will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials can be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church and/or St. Joseph Indian School in Chamberland, South Dakota. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 28 to May 29, 2020.