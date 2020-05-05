Judy Nohava
SHERMAN — Judy Eileen Ohley Nohava, 79, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Sherman, Illinois. She was born in Alton, Illinois, to Edmund and Berna Ohley. She was educated in Alton public schools and retired from Olin Corporation in 1994. She married her soul mate, William Nohava, in July 1996 and together they owned and operated Bill & Joe's Towing & Repair in East Alton until his death in Dec. 2003. She never met a stranger and her passions were flower arranging, home decorating, and listening to rock and roll music. She had a strong sense of perseverance, self-determination, and pride along with a sense of humor that will be missed by many. Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Jack Hurley; her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Ed Hannold; one niece, and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two beautiful long-time four-legged best friends, Spookie and Callie who now await her arrival at Rainbow Bridge. Per her wishes, she was cremated and there will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Messiah Lutheran Church in Alton where she was a long-time member.

Published in The Telegraph from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
