WEST BEND, Wisconsin — June Marie Hopkins, 94, passed peacefully at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend, Wisconsin.

June was born on May 5, 1925, in Granite City, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Edmund and Mae (Welch) Butler.

On May 19, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri, she married John "Hoppie" D. Hopkins and he preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 2005. Prior to moving in with her family in West Bend, she was formerly of Godfrey, Illinois.

June was a devout member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois, for over 60 years. She was a homemaker until her last child entered into junior high, at which time she began taking college courses at Lewis Clark Community College. June eventually embarked on a long-term secretarial career with the Alton School District. In her latter 80s, she moved into Villa Rose, where she loved the staff, the many activities they offered, and prided herself on memorizing everyone's name.

She was loved by everyone that knew her, always known for her engaging smile and the fact that she truly never had a negative word to say about anyone. She blessed her children and grandchildren with knowing the love of the Lord, a strong work ethic and by never judging others.

She is survived by a son, Robert (Tommye) Hopkins, of Godfrey; daughter, Phyllis (Dr. Charles) Sammis, of West Bend; son-in-law, John Williams, of St. Louis; nine grandchildren, Brian Hopkins, of Alton, Nikki (Lyle) Kern of Swansea, Illinois, Kaye (Wayne) Snyder, of Wood River, Illinois, Sarah (John) Eyer, of Alton, Anne (Tim) McLaughlin, of St. Louis; Park Williams, of St. Louis; Colleen (Aron) Scott, of Bethalto, Illinois; Joanna Sammis, of West Bend; and, John Sammis, of Chicago, Illinois.

June was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Janet Williams; and, great-granddaughter, Autumn Hopkins.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Gent Funeral Home, in Alton, with the funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home with Rev. Andre Dobson officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or Ovarian Cancer Research.

Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.