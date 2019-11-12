ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Lavern V. Elledge, 96, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at his home.

Born Dec. 12, 1922 in Nebo, Illinois, he was a son of Clemuel G. and Ratie V. (Sheppard) Elledge.

The World War II U.S. Navy veteran worked as a maintenance foreman at Olin Corp., retiring in 1982 after 41 years of service.

He was married to Claire (Gillespie) Elledge, and she preceded him in death.

He married Cathy I. (Anderson) on July 15, 1991 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Gary Elledge of Greensboro of Georgia, Mark (Vickie) Elledge of Pearland, Texas, Marcia (Bob) Dawson of Batchtown, Illinois, Scott (Lynne) Elledge, of Pearland, Texas, Todd (Tonya) Elledge of Saudi Arabia, Steven Starnes of Alton, Illinois, and Dennis Dillinger of Wyoming; 18 grandchildren, Jennifer Boeve, Brett (Jessica) Elledge, Jason Barnett, Stacie (Michael) Lampo, Mark Elledge, Michael (Laura) Elledge, Michelle Dawson, Kam (Greg) Gilleland, Brie (Sam) Johnson, Kristen Ellis, Patrick, Adam, and Brooke Elledge, Joshua Hanson, Zachary Dobbins, and Jessica, Rebecca, Cathy and Steven Starnes; 25 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Leona Benz, Eva Hurley, Thelma Brangenberg, and Elma Becker; three brothers, Kenneth, Virgil, and Everett Elledge; one daughter-in-law, Joan Elledge; and a grandson, Anthony Hanson.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice.

