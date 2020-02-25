EDWARDSVILLE — Linda S. Hanke, 74, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 5:20 a.m. in her home.

She was born on March 10, 1945 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Russell and Laura (Jackson) Hardwick. Linda married James E. Hanke on April 15, 1978 in Glen Carbon, Illinois. He survives.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Edwardsville, Illinois, for many years. She enjoyed painting and giving her work to relatives and friends, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Linda is survived by a son, Mark Schaefer (Kelly) of Edwardsville; daughter, Wendy (Tim) McMahon of Omaha, Nebraska; step-son, Keith (Amanda) Hanke of Waco, Texas; step-son, Kevin (Jackie) Hanke of Glen Rose, Texas; step-son, Kerry (Donna) Hanke of Glen Carbon, Illinois; and brother, David (Sharon) Hardwick of Wilmington, Ohio; grandchildren, Jacob and Abigail Schaefer, T.J., Mirren and Jack McMahon, Chris and Crystal Hanke, Lee Nelson and Samantha Carroll, Amanda Hanke and Nichole Whitaker, Joe Nelson (Krystyna Queen), Caysea (Kenny) Gray, Tyler Hanke (Micah Rush), Shelby Hanke, James Hanke (Karly Nottmeyer), and Kyle Hanke; also numerous great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, James Schaefer; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Edwardsville with the Reverend Ed Haun officiating and Karen Cain as the organist.

Arrangements handled by Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville, Illinois.