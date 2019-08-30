Louis Polovich

Guest Book
Service Information
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME - Benld
308 N Main Street
Benld, IL
62009
(844)-486-3725
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
St. Joseph's Church
Benld, IL
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph's Church
Benld, IL
Obituary
BENLD — Louis M. Polovich, 89, of Benld, Illinois, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie, Illinois on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2:38 p.m.

Friends may call on Sunday, Sept. 1 at St. Joseph's Church in Benld from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Memorial mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the church on Sunday, Sept. 1. There will be a luncheon following the memorial mass at Gillespie Civic Center.

Memorials are suggested to Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7, Mt Olive Academic Foundation or Food for the Poor in Florida. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
