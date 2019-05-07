LUCILLE FEUQUAY

WOOD RIVER — Lucille "Lucy" Feuquay, 87, passed away at 3:55 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born on March 24, 1932, in Highland, Illinois, the daughter of the late Benton and Fern (Foster) Schneider. She married Harry Feuquay on Aug. 25, 1956, in Highland, and he survives.

Other survivors include two sons: Brian Feuquay of St. Peters, Missouri, Kurt Feuquay and his companion: Melanie Martin of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, four grandchildren: Timothy, Kyle, Kayla, Benjamin, her sister in law and brother in law: Janis and Ron Stahlhut of Bethalto, Illinois, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Lucy was formerly employed at Highland Schools where she worked in the office. She was a charter member of the Better Breathers Club at Alton Memorial Hospital now known as Make Every Breath Count.

In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by a sister in law: Bonnie Saunders.

In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wood River Township Kiwanis Club and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.