MARY HAYES

ALTON — Mary Elizabeth Hayes, 78, died at 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born June 10, 1941 in East St. Louis, Illinois, she was the daughter of Edwin Russell and Vernal (Duckett) Wade.

She retired as secretary to Director of Missions for the Alton Industrial Baptist Association. On July 27, 1963 she married James Aloysius Hayes in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 2011.

Surviving are two daughters, Rebecca "Becky" Hayes-Leggett of East Alton, and Elizabeth Brame (Clifton Sr.) of Godfrey, Illinois, three grandchildren, Adam Leggett (Angela), Aaron Leggett, and Clifton Brame Jr., one great granddaughter, Molly Leggett and several nieces and nephews.

She was a loving wife, mother, granny and aunt. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, William, Ronnie, Randy and Richard Wade.

There will be no services. Memorials may be made to a .