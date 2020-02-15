BRIGHTON — Mary Ellen Peuterbaugh, 75, died at 11:53 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

Born April 3, 1944 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Francis R. and Mary (Highfill) Malloy.

She retired as a registered nurse at multiple area hospitals and was a member of Main Street Methodist Church. She was active as a sponsor for AA and enjoyed her swim class at Metro Sports.

On Dec. 22, 1962 she married Gary Allen Peuterbaugh in Godfrey, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 2013.

Surviving is a daughter, Cara Bernaix (Tim) of Alton; two sons, James Peuterbaugh (Cherryl) of Brighton, Illinois, and Michael Peuterbaugh of Godfrey; six grandchildren, Nicole, Meghan, Michelle, Clayton, Benjamin, and Ella; three great-grandchildren, Luke, Lane and Jenna Lynn; one brother, Roger Malloy of Godfrey; and two sisters, Lois Dunnagan of Osage Beach, Missouri, and Stella Buescher (Spencer) of Godfrey.

Along with her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a brother, Francis Malloy.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the . Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.