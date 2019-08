GRANITE CITY — Mary Ellen Yeager, 83, died at 3:25 p.m. Aug. 10, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory; services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 with burial at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates.

Information and guestbook are at wojstrom.com.