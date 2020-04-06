EDWARDSVILLE — Maxine Lois Foehrkalb, 89, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Hamel, Illinois, the daughter of the late Alfred and Sophia (Daube) Schaefer.

Maxine is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles "Chuck" Foehrkalb. They were married on Jan. 26, 1951, at Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville.

She is also survived by her two daughters, Susan Murphey and husband James of Coronado, Panama, and Marsha Locus and husband John of Collinsville, Illinois; a son, Gregory Foehrkalb and wife Deborah of Staunton, Illinois; three grandsons, Preston Foehrkalb and wife Claire of O'Fallon, Illinois, Christopher Locus and wife Ashley of Warrenville, Illinois, and Matthew Locus and wife Courtney of Edwardsville; three great-grandsons, Carter and Caleb Foehrkalb, and Henry Locus; and one brother Richard Schaefer of Edwardsville.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Fagan and Elvira Utechtt. Maxine worked for Jerry Bilicke State Farm in Edwardsville for many years.

There will be no visitation and a private family service will be held at a later date.

She was cremated according to her wishes. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.

