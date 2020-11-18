WOOD RIVER — Pamela S. Fry, 74, passed away at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.

Born Nov. 4, 1946 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Wilbert Eugene Rohour, Sr. and Charlotte Estaline (Goewey) Rohour.

She married James H. Fry, Sr. on Dec. 19, 1964 in Wood River, Illinois. He survives.

Pam worked as an assistant manager for 7-11, and had also worked at Owens-Illinois Glassworks and a short time at Walmart.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, reading, and old western John Wayne movies.

In addition to her husband; she is survived by a son, James H. (Kimberly) Fry, Jr. of Springfield, Illinois; two daughters, Stacey Fry (Shephard Owens) of East Alton, and Marsha (Anthony) Harrison of Granite City, Illinois; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Richard Delinn Koontz Fry; and two brothers, Wilbert E. Rohour, Jr. and Gary Lee Rohour.

Due to Covid-19 crowd restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.