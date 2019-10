JERSEYVILLE — Rita A. (Herkert) Ward, 83, died at 2:48 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hardin, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov 1 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov 2 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.