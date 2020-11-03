BETHALTO — Robert Francis "Bob" Schley, 83, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Willow Rose Rehab and Healthcare in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Born July 11, 1937 in Carrington, North Dakota, he was a son of Floyd and Doris (Knight) Schley.

He married Betty Crane June 17, 1966 in Armour, South Dakota. She survives.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Bob worked as a truck driver. He also was an EMT and volunteer firefighter for the Bethalto Fire Department.

He enjoyed fishing and also bowling. Bob loved his church, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, Illinois.

He was a very active parishioner, singing in the choir and serving as a Rosary leader.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, James (Stephanie) Schley of Wood River, Illinois, Christine (Michael) Springman of Bethalto, Mark (Jessica) Schley of Woodburn, Illinois, and Rechelle (Ronnie, Jr.) Wilkinson of Edwardsville, Illinois; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with a fourth on the way; and three sisters, Nancy, Carol and Judy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary; and three brothers, Pete, Jim and Johnny.

A memorial visitation will be Friday, Nov. 6 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto from 10 a.m. until a Memorial Mass is celebrated at 11 a.m.

He will be laid to rest at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, Illinois.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.