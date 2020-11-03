1/1
Robert Schley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BETHALTO — Robert Francis "Bob" Schley, 83, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Willow Rose Rehab and Healthcare in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Born July 11, 1937 in Carrington, North Dakota, he was a son of Floyd and Doris (Knight) Schley.

He married Betty Crane June 17, 1966 in Armour, South Dakota. She survives.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Bob worked as a truck driver. He also was an EMT and volunteer firefighter for the Bethalto Fire Department.

He enjoyed fishing and also bowling. Bob loved his church, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, Illinois.

He was a very active parishioner, singing in the choir and serving as a Rosary leader.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, James (Stephanie) Schley of Wood River, Illinois, Christine (Michael) Springman of Bethalto, Mark (Jessica) Schley of Woodburn, Illinois, and Rechelle (Ronnie, Jr.) Wilkinson of Edwardsville, Illinois; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with a fourth on the way; and three sisters, Nancy, Carol and Judy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary; and three brothers, Pete, Jim and Johnny.

A memorial visitation will be Friday, Nov. 6 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto from 10 a.m. until a Memorial Mass is celebrated at 11 a.m.

He will be laid to rest at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, Illinois.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved