Roman Thomeczek

GODFREY — Roman Nicholas Thomeczek, 19, died at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Born March 30, 2001 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Daniel and Jodie (Moehn) Thomeczek of Godfrey.

Roman was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton and worked with his family at the Thomeczek fireworks stand in West Alton, Missouri.

Along with his parents; he is survived by four brothers, Owen, Addison, Caleb and Drew all of Godfrey; his maternal grandparents, Nick and Sandy Moehn of Alton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold J. and Judy Thomeczek.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV will officiate.

Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School.

