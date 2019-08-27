BRIGHTON — Ronald Clinton Russell Smith, 25, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

He was born Nov. 27, 1993, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Ronald Smith, Jr. and Nicole (Manahan) Smith.

Ronnie worked for the City of Shipman in the maintenance department. He enjoyed deer hunting and loved spending time with his family.

He will be deeply missed by his father, Ron, of Jacksonville, Illinois; mother, Nicole of Hillview, Illinois; paternal grandparents, Ron and Sherri Smith of Roodhouse, Illinois; maternal grandfather, Russell Manahan of Brighton; paternal great grandmother Ann Lawrence; three siblings, Kayla, Alexis, and Macey Smith, all of Hillview; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Helena Manahan.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

At the request of Ronnie's family, funeral services will be held privately.

Memorials may be made to Ronnie's family.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton has been entrusted with arrangements.