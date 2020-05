Or Copy this URL to Share



CARLINVILLE — Rowena V. Wiser, 54, of Carlinville, Illinois, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Due to Covid 19, services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Wiser family. Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com

