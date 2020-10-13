Ryan Maher

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Ryan Wesley Maher, born Dec. 21, 1972, departed his life March 10, 2020, and now lives in heaven. Ryan was born and raised in Alton, Illinois; and attended St. Mary's Catholic grade school from kindergarten through eighth grade and was an altar boy.

Ryan attended Marquette Catholic High School from grades 9-12, where he was very active and enjoyed playing sports.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a combat veteran.

Ryan was employed by the Department of Homeland Security.

He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Lisa Marie Maher; and his loving and adoring son, Connor Wesley Maher; his mother, Carol Ann Watsker; along with his brothers, Ronald Doyle Maher and Bradley Kevin Maher.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Patrick Maher.

We lost Ryan on March 10th but our thoughts and memories are here to stay.

We would like it very much if you could come and join the family for Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, with full military honors; followed by a luncheon at Mac's Time Out.

Looking forward to seeing you there.

If anyone has pictures of Ryan and want to share, please bring them along with you at Mac's Time Out.

Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.