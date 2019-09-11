CARROLLTON — Sandra E. Custer, 68, of rural Carrollton, Illinois, died on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born April 11, 1951 in Carlinville, Illinois, the daughter of Harold and Pearl (Wells) Burnett. She married Roland D. Custer on Sept. 5, 1970 in Greenfield, Illinois and he survives.

Also suriving is a daughter, Julie (Jim) Lake, and two sons, Jerrid (Angie) Custer and Joe (Jessica) Custer, all of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Brad and Curtis Lake and Grace and Maggie Custer; and two brothers, Ronnie (Kathy) Burnett of Dow and Richard (Roxie) Burnett of Garland, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sandy was devoted to her faith and very active in the First Baptist Church of Greenfield where she was a member. She was active in the Mary Martha Mission Circle and the Care and Share Sunday School Class. She worked at Pharmacy Plus for several years. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, St Louis Cardinal baseball and was a very good cook. She especially loved supporting her children and grandchildren in all of their activities and the time she spent with the "Lunch Bunch".

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the First Baptist Church north of Greenfield where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 with Pastor Jim Harper officiating. Burial will follow at the Hickory Grove cemetery near Wrights. Memorials are suggested to the church.

The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.