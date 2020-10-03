Sharon Rowden

ALTON — Sharon Claire (Brady) Rowden, 83, died at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Dammert Geriatric Center (The Esquiline at Our Lady of the Snow Shrine) in Belleville, Illinois.

She was born in 1936 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Bernice (Mather) Brady.

On April 21, 1957 she married Ralph G. Rowden and became his devoted wife and steadfast partner for 63 years.

Sharon left her family a legacy of love and respect.

For her daughters, she remains the quintessential role model as mother, wife and sister. As a grandmother and great-grandmother, she was pure goodness. A caregiver by nature and profession, she rekindled a nursing career after raising her daughters.

Beginning as a hospice volunteer at St. Anthony's Hospital, she would become Hospice Volunteer Coordinator and eventually, Director of the Hospice program.

She is survived by her husband and three daughters, Ramona Rodriguez (Dr. Guillermo) of Belleville, Deborah Rowden of Godfrey, Illinois, and Jennifer Schwarte (Pat) of Alton; five grandchildren, Monica Brackman (Mark) of Belleville and Phillip (Cami) Rodriguez of Carmel, Indiana, Joshua Holden (Amy) of Austin, Texas and Justin Holden (Jodie) of Austin, Texas, and Grace Schwarte of Alton; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Merry Lynn Rose.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Louise Yager.

A private Mass will be at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.