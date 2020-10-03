1/1
Sharon Rowden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Sharon Claire (Brady) Rowden, 83, died at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Dammert Geriatric Center (The Esquiline at Our Lady of the Snow Shrine) in Belleville, Illinois.

She was born in 1936 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Bernice (Mather) Brady.

On April 21, 1957 she married Ralph G. Rowden and became his devoted wife and steadfast partner for 63 years.

Sharon left her family a legacy of love and respect.

For her daughters, she remains the quintessential role model as mother, wife and sister. As a grandmother and great-grandmother, she was pure goodness. A caregiver by nature and profession, she rekindled a nursing career after raising her daughters.

Beginning as a hospice volunteer at St. Anthony's Hospital, she would become Hospice Volunteer Coordinator and eventually, Director of the Hospice program.

She is survived by her husband and three daughters, Ramona Rodriguez (Dr. Guillermo) of Belleville, Deborah Rowden of Godfrey, Illinois, and Jennifer Schwarte (Pat) of Alton; five grandchildren, Monica Brackman (Mark) of Belleville and Phillip (Cami) Rodriguez of Carmel, Indiana, Joshua Holden (Amy) of Austin, Texas and Justin Holden (Jodie) of Austin, Texas, and Grace Schwarte of Alton; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Merry Lynn Rose.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Louise Yager.

A private Mass will be at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved