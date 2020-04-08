Shirley Bryant (1934 - 2020)
BRIGHTON — Shirley Ann Bryant, 85, passed away at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday April 7, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Lincoln & Marjorie (Kane) Winship.

Shirley married Robert "Bob" Bryant on April 7, 1999 and he preceded her in death on June 25, 2016.

She loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Shirly is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Geff and Gwen Myers of Brighton, Illinois, Mark and Brenda Myers of Kansas City, Missouri, and Michael Myers of Brighton; numerous grandchildren; one brother, John Winship of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews; and a close friend and caregiver, Danielle Pace.

In addition to her husband and parents; she was also preceded in death by a son, Greg Myers; and a brother, Don Winship.

Cremation rites be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a late date due to Covid-19.

Private inurnment will be held at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to .

Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
