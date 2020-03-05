SHIPMAN — Terrill Dee Allen, 55, of Shipman, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born Aug. 21, 1964, in Litchfield, Illinois, to Darrell and Shirley (Krause) Allen.

Terrill was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman and enjoyed mushroom hunting, metal detecting, and arrowhead hunting and collecting. Her greatest joy in life was spending quality time with her family, nieces and nephews, and close friends.

She will be missed by her parents, Darrell and Shirley Allen; one sister, Tamara Allen of Shipman; two brothers, Dean (Pamela) Allen of Shipman, and Darren Allen of Shipman; nieces and nephews, Julie Cunningham, Ryan Petroline, Tyler Allen; and great-nieces, Aubree Cunningham, and Ameilia Petroline.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, Fred and Hazel Krause, and Earl and Opal Allen.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman.

Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at the church.

Burial will follow in Shipman Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Lupus Foundation of America or Zion Lutheran Church of Shipman.

Online condolences may be left at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.