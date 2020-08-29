ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — William LeRoy Walker, Sr., 85, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton.

Born February 13, 1935 in Sturdivant, Missouri, he was the son of William Reuben and Hazel Marie (Moore) Walker.

He has been a product sales representative for Piasa Motor Fuels in Hartford before retiring in 1993 and a member of Wood River Masonic Lodge.

On March 22, 1952 in Piggott, Arkansas, he married Frona Craig. She survives.

Surviving also are sons, William L., Jr. (Irene) Walker, Dennis (Billie Jo) Walker; daughters, Kathy (Joe) Sears, Nancy (John) McKee, Karen (Jim) Owens, Kristina (Richard) McKeith; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Loren Walker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin Walker; and brothers, Edward and Donald Walker.

A private Celebration of Life Memorial was held on August 29, 2020 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor David Fields officiated. Burial was in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hartford Assembly of God Church.