1/
William Walker
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — William LeRoy Walker, Sr., 85, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton.

Born February 13, 1935 in Sturdivant, Missouri, he was the son of William Reuben and Hazel Marie (Moore) Walker.

He has been a product sales representative for Piasa Motor Fuels in Hartford before retiring in 1993 and a member of Wood River Masonic Lodge.

On March 22, 1952 in Piggott, Arkansas, he married Frona Craig. She survives.

Surviving also are sons, William L., Jr. (Irene) Walker, Dennis (Billie Jo) Walker; daughters, Kathy (Joe) Sears, Nancy (John) McKee, Karen (Jim) Owens, Kristina (Richard) McKeith; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Loren Walker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin Walker; and brothers, Edward and Donald Walker.

A private Celebration of Life Memorial was held on August 29, 2020 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor David Fields officiated. Burial was in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hartford Assembly of God Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved