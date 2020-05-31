JERSEYVILLE — Woodrow "Woody" Goforth, 75, passed away May 29, 2020, at his home. He was born May 24, 1945, in St. Louis to Woodrow and Elsie (Black) Goforth. He married Darlean Wisdom Oct. 8, 1966, in Jerseyville, and they shared 53 years together. He was an U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and he retired from General Motors. He was a faithful member of Eastland Baptist Church. John 11:25-26: Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?" Woody loved a beautiful lawn, putting in a garden and keeping his cars washed and waxed. He grew up having to work. He was a very hard worker and sometimes worked more than he should. He loved his children and grandchildren and helped them anyway that he could. Since his retirement, Darlean and Woody were together all the time. He is survived by his wife, Darlean Goforth; his children, Darin (Tina) Goforth, of St. Robert, Missouri, and Angie (Terry) Blasa, of Jerseyville, Illinois; his grandchildren, Lorne, Emily, Michael, Allie and Adrian; his great-grandchildren, Brandon and Nate; his siblings, Douglas (Carla) Goforth, of East Peoria, Illinois, Janet (Jeff) Runyon, of New Mexico, and Larry (Linda) Goforth, of Hopedale, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Paul Goforth, Danny Goforth, Joann Mathis and Leonard Goforth. A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Alexander Funeral Home. Pastor John Gibson will be officiating and burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Jerseyville American Legion Post 492. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastland Baptist Church or the Jerseyville American Legion Honor Guard. Alexander Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store