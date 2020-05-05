|
Arlene F. McGuire died Sunday from the COVID-19 virus at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania where she had been a resident for more than eight years. She was the widow of Daniel J. McGuire.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Banko. Her family moved to Dunmore and Arlene attended St. Paul grade school and high school. She was a member of Christ the King Parish. After graduation from high school, she worked for Prudential as a key punch operator. It was at Prudential that she met her husband.
After raising her two daughters, she went to work in retail sales in downtown Scranton in stores that included Ruth Ziman's, Racusins and Helen Schwartz. Arlene was known for her fashion sense and for never having a hair out of place.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends over coffee, lunch or dinner. An avid sweet eater, chocolate was one of her favorite food groups. She also enjoyed decorating and listening to music, especially the Bee Gees, ABBA and Christmas carols.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Maureen and Ellen McGuire, both of Scranton; and her sister Dolores Banko. Clarks Summit.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Banko.
Her daughters would like to offer a special note of gratitude to the entire staff of the Jewish Home, especially the staff of the fifth floor for the care and compassion they provided during her stay.
A private graveside service will be held at the Dunmore Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania Employee Fund, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020